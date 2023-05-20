Alice Glass teases cover of Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ for ‘Barbie’ movie

Alice Glass has teased a reworking of Aqua’s iconic 1997 single ‘Barbie Girl’ alongside footage from the upcoming Barbie movie.

The 33-second snippet starts with Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken saying “hi” to one another before Glass starts singing the lyrics to the Aqua original over glitching electronics.

“Coming soon” she teased, alongside the revolving heart and rabbit emojis.

Advertisement

The track appears to be a collab with Adore, while a pre-save link reveals that the ‘Barbie Girl’ cover will be released July 21, the same day Barbie is released.

Last year, it was reported that the Aqua original would not feature in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie.

Confirming the news in September, Aqua’s Lene Nystrøm suggested that using ‘Barbie Girl’ would be too on the nose and “cheese on cheese” before adding: “I totally understand why they didn’t use it, but it’s going to bring us a lot of attention, no matter what.”

Her bandmate Søren Rasted continued: “We should say we turned it down. ‘Ryan Gosling is not good enough!’”

Advertisement

Barbie is set for release July 21. Last month, 20 posters were revealed to promote the film, showing off its stellar all-star cast including Dua Lipa as a mermaid variation of Barbie, Helen Mirren as the narrator, Michael Cera as a character called Allan and Will Ferrell, who plays the Mattel CEO.

Other actors included on the posters include Superstore’s America Ferrera, High Fidelity’s Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan.

Last December, the official Barbie trailer was released and paid homage to the Stanley Kubrick classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey. Margot Robbie has also revealed that she didn’t think they’d be allowed to make the movie.

Meanwhile, Alice Glass released debut solo album ‘PREY//IV’ last year alongside new single ‘Lips Apart’. Earlier this month, Glass teamed up with Pussy Riot and Boys Noize for collaborative single ‘Chastity’.

Discussing the track in a statement, Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova said: “This song will put the patriarchy in a tiny cage and throw the key out.”