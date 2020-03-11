Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell is recording a new solo album

Alice In Chains‘ Jerry Cantrell has revealed he’s started recording his long-awaited third solo album.

The Seattle band’s guitarist-vocalist has so far released two records under his own name: 1998’s ‘Boggy Depot’ and 2002’s ‘Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2’.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (March 10), Cantrell confirmed that his first LP in almost 20 years was finally in the works. “It’s time to make the Raawwwkkk !!!,” he captioned a series of studio snaps.

Advertisement

You can see that post below.

Speaking to Gibson Guitars earlier this year, the musician teased that another solo project could be on the horizon. “There’s gonna be some cool things happening this year”, he said in the video interview.

“I’ve already done a couple of shows in L.A. in December with a great group of friends. My friend helped me put together a really cool group of people, and we did a couple of solo shows.”

These special gigs saw Cantrell perform solo material and AIC cuts whilst teaming up with members of Marilyn Manson‘s band, Megadeth and more. They marked his first solo shows since 2004.

Advertisement

“I’ve been in this band, in Alice in Chains since 1987, so 33 years,” Cantrell added. “And that’s always been my first love and my commitment, but I did have the opportunity to make a couple of solo records, and since we started the band back up, I really didn’t have the opportunity to revisit that.”

Cantrell went on to reveal that Alice In Chains would be taking 12 months off from band commitments, as is usual when they come back off the road.

“[Alice in Chains] just finished touring in September off of [sixth album] ‘Rainier Fog‘, and we generally take about a year off when we’re done touring anyway — just give it a rest for a second and then get it reinvigorated and focus on what’s new.

“So we’re gonna take a year off, so I thought I’d maybe do some shows and I’m working on some music as well. And there’s gonna be some exciting things.”

In an interview last month, Cantrell explained that he would be prioritising his solo work over any Alice In Chains project for the foreseeable future.

“I’m working on a new record myself,” he said. “When I’m with Alice, I’m with Alice, and that takes the majority of my time.”

You can see both video interviews above.

Last year, Alice In Chains returned to the UK for shows in Birmingham and London.