Alice In Chains’ music catalogue sold to Primary Wave and Round Hill

The estates of late Alice In Chains frontman Layne Staley and original bassist Mike Starr have sold their music rights to Primary Wave.

Meanwhile, current members Jerry Cantrell, Sean Kinney, Mike Inez and William DuVall have sold their catalogues with the band to Round Hill Music.

As Variety reports, the latter deal was reportedly for $50million (£37m). Round Hill is set to receive a 100 per cent interest in the four current members’ copyrights to Alice In Chains’ masters and publishing. This includes 94 compositions and 159 recordings, including tracks like ‘Would?’, ‘Man In The Box’ and ‘Them Bones’.

Josh Gruss, Round Hill’s founder and CEO said: “If you look at the grunge category, there was Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Alice in Chains and Soundgarden. There’s such a loyalty with the fan base and such quality to the music. Alice in Chains music still holds up really, really well, and there’s just nothing else like it.”

Alice In Chains were formed by Jerry Cantrell and Sean Kinney in 1987, making their debut on Columbia Records in 1990 with ‘Facelift’. Layne Staley passed away in 2002, after which the band took a hiatus of several years before returning with a new lead singer, William DuVall.

In May 2018, the band returned with their first new song in five years, titled ‘The One You Know’. This followed Cantrell telling Guitar World in an interview that the band’s new album is “a record we haven’t done yet”, but still has their “fingerprint”.

“There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit,” Cantrell said.

‘Rainer Fog’, the band’s most recent album, was released in 2018.

In more recent news, it was announced last year that Jerry Cantrell, Soundgarden‘s former lead guitarist Kim Thayil and Pearl Jam‘s former drummer Dave Krusen would be launching their own rock camp for budding musicians in California.

A spin-off of the long-running Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, the new event – dubbed “The Sounds Of Seattle” – will take place in Los Angeles this year, between Thursday February 17 and Sunday 20. The event aims to celebrate the legacy of ‘90s grunge acts from the Washington city.