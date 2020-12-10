Alice Phoebe Lou covers unreleased Paul McCartney song

Berlin-based artist Alice Phoebe Lou has shared her interpretation of an unreleased Paul McCartney track, ‘Deep Deep Feeling’, lifted from his forthcoming album.

In the lead-up to the release of his album, ‘McCartney III’, the former Beatle has launched the ’12 Days of Paul’ campaign, which sees selected artists around the world interpret tracks from the record.

“To celebrate the upcoming release of Paul McCartney’s new album, I have been given the pleasure of sharing a little version of one of the unreleased songs ‘Deep Deep Feeling’,” Lou wrote on her Instagram.

“It’s been a unique honour to hear unreleased music of Sir Paul & work out my own interpretation with my boys.”

Other artists who have taken part in the 12 Days of Paul campaign include Stockport band Blossoms, Australia’s Vera Blue and Toronto’s Jann Arden.

‘McCartney III’ is set for release on December 18, after being pushed back a week due to “unforeseen production delays”. It is the final instalment of McCartney’s solo album trilogy, following on from ‘McCartney’ in 1970 and ‘McCartney II’ in 1980.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, McCartney said he tried to remain optimistic while putting together the album during lockdown.

“Generally speaking I do believe things are good, and we screw them up. In fact, a lot of people during lockdown would say, ‘Oh God!’ And I’d say, ‘Yes, but there’s a silver lining’,” he said.

“It was a phrase I used a lot. I was loath to say it because a lot of people had it bad, but suddenly we saw more of the family than ever, and I was able to do recordings. That was my silver lining.”

Lou recently announced the release of her forthcoming album, ‘Glow’, set to arrive next year.