Alicia Keys denies anti-Semitic intent with paragliding reference on Instagram

Alicia Keys has denied that an Instagram post about paragliding was anti-Semitic, after some users took it to be a nod to Hamas terrorists infiltrating Israel by that mode.

The singer had shared an image in a since-deleted post seen by TMZ of a leather sports jacket with the caption, “Question: “What would u do if you weren’t afraid of anything???”

She added: “Tell me your truth … I’ve had my eyes on paragliding 👀👀”

According to screenshots of the post shared by TMZ, numerous Instagram users called Keys out on what they believed to be anti-Semitic intent.

One person wrote: “You are promoting the barbaric acts of the Hamas terrorist [sic] that came into Israel and killed more than 1,300 innocent KIDS, women, men, elderly, BABIES. I am completely at a loss for words. You repulse me.”

Other comments also accused Keys of “promoting terrorism”.

The pop star then clarified in an Instagram Story later on Monday (October 16) that she was not posting anything related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. “The post I shared earlier was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives,” she wrote [via TMZ]. “My heart has been breaking…I pray for and stand for peace.”

It appears that Keys was simply wanting to try the action sport. She and her husband Swizz Beatz live in San Diego close to a well-known paragliding spot, TMZ added.

