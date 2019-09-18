Alicia Keys and Miguel release sultry new song ‘Show Me Love’ – listen

Michael B. Jordan stars in the accompanying music video

Alicia Keys and Miguel have shared a new song called ‘Show Me Love.’

The single, which is Keys’ second release in 2019 and arrives three years since her last album ‘Here’, is a sultry guitar-led collaboration with Miguel. Guitarist Raphael Saadiq plays the track’s central melody.

With the song comes with a corresponding music video. Directed by Cara Stricker, the video features Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, Star Trek‘s Zoe Saldana and her artist/sculptor husband Marco Perego Saldana. Watch the arty video below.

Keys’ first single this year was ‘Raise A Man’, which she released shortly after hosting the Grammys in February. At the ceremony, she performed an Aretha Franklin medley and covered various pop songs including ‘Unforgettable’ by Nat King Cole, ‘Clocks’ by Coldplay and ‘Killing Me Softly’ by Fugees.

Last month Keys shared her cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’ on her Instagram.

Elsewhere, since 2016’s ‘Here’ Keys has collaborated with KAYTRANADA for ‘Sweet F’n Love’, a song that samples Kanye West’s ‘That’s What’s Up’.

Miguel’s last full-length was 2017’s ‘War & Leisure’. In April he released Spanish-language EP ‘Te Lo Dije’.

The singer/rapper posted a controversial video in August which showed him wearing a t-shirt that suggested Donald Trump should have been killed instead of Nipsey Hussle.