Alicia Keys, Summer Walker and more call on Biden administration to launch racial justice initiative

Alicia Keys, Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, Mary J. Blige and more have called on the incoming Joe Biden administration to launch a commission to address racial injustice in America within their first 100 days of taking office.

17 artists, also including Vic Mensa, Quavo, Offset, A$AP Ferg and 070 Shake appear in a new video, titled ’17 Ways Black People Are Killed in America’. It draws attention to 17 Black Americans killed in recent years, including the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd at the hands of police last year.

It’s a follow-up to a similar video by Keys’ We Are Here Movement back in 2016, titled ’23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America’, which demanded “radical transformation to heal the long history of systemic racism”.

Watch the new video below:

Led by #breathewithme and Black Music Action Coalition, the artists featured in the new video are specifically calling for legislation introduced last year by Congresswoman Barbara Lee and Senator Cory Booker to be formally implemented within 100 days of Biden-Harris administration taking office.

The First United States Commission on Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation would seek to examine and address the systemic historical racism Black Americans have experienced throughout US history, along with continued racial inequalities.

Earlier today, Stevie Wonder shared a video in which he similarly urged the Biden administration to formally set up a commission into inequality, while paying tribute to Martin Luther King on the late civil rights activist’s birthday.

“Without truth, we cannot have accountability. Without accountability, we cannot have forgiveness. Without forgiveness, we cannot heal,” Wonder said.