Alicia Keys talks facing off against Rihanna or Beyonce in ‘VERZUZ’

Alicia Keys has said that she’d be up for a VERZUZ battle with Rihanna or Beyoncé, if the opportunity arose.

Keys has already competed in one VERZUZ battle against John Legend in 2020. It was described as a celebration for Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the US. On his Twitter account, Legend dubbed it a “battle of the pianos”.

While making an appearance on Drink Champs, Keys was asked about VERZUZ, and commented: “I do personally think I do need another Verzuz. I think we gotta do it.”

Advertisement

The question of who would be her next opponent then came up, with suggestions like Elton John, Erykah Badu and Mariah Carey shouted out in the room. When Rihanna and Beyoncé were mentioned though, Keys said: “That’s a good one, alright I like that. Me, Bey or Rih” as the room applauded.

VERZUZ, the popular entertainment series, pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format that is broadcast via Instagram Live, Triller and Fire TV.

Kicking off in March last year after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, artists that have taken part so far have included: T-Pain, Brandy, Monica, Rick Ross, DMX, Snoop Dogg, D’Angelo and many more.

A recent battle, which saw Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony face off against each other, came to blows after Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs got upset claiming that he was being mocked by Three 6.

Advertisement

In other news, Keys recently revealed that she’s been in the studio with J.Cole and the pair have finished “two or three” songs that might be released in the future.

In an interview with Complex, Keys said: “There was a festive studio energy. We were talking, we were conversating, building and then we just kinda happened to fall on some vibes or some things or some flows. Actually there was like two or three of them. So that was good, and we’ll see what happens.”