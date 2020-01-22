Alicia Keys to tour UK and Ireland for first time in seven years

Alicia Keys has announced her live return to the UK and Ireland in 2020.

‘ALICIA The World Tour’ will see the ‘Fallin” singer perform on the British Isles for the first time in seven years. She last performed in London in 2013 as part of the ‘Set the World on Fire Tour’.

The Grammy award-winning artist will take her live show to Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and London during June, as well as several Europe-wide dates over June and July including Germany, Sweden, France, Spain, and Switzerland.

After the UK and European shows Keys will head to the US to kick off the North American leg in Jacksonville, Florida on July 28.

Tickets for all dates go on general sale from 10am GMT on Monday (January 27).

The tour shares its name with Keys’ new album, ‘ALICIA’, which is due for release on March 20.​

Alicia Keys worldwide tour dates 2020:

JUNE

05 – DUBLIN 3Arena

07 – MANCHESTER Arena

08 – BIRMINGHAM Arena Birmingham

10 – LONDON O2 Arena

12 – ANTWERP Sportpaleis (Belgium)

14 – HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena (Germany)

16 – STOCKHOLM Ericsson Globe (Sweden)

17 – OSLO Spektrum (Norway)

19 – BERLIN Mercedes Benz Arena (Germany)

20 – MUNICH Olympiahalle (Germany)

25 – PRAGUE O2 Arena (Czech Republic)

JULY

01 – PARIS AccorHotels Arena (France)

04 – MADRID WiZink Center (Spain)

07 – BARCELONA Palau Sant Jordi (Spain)

09 – BORDEAUX ARKEA ARENA (France)

11 – ESCH SUR ALZETTE ROCKHAL (Luxembourg)

14 – COLOGNE Lanxness Arena (Germany)

17 – MANNHEIM SAP Arena (Germany)

18 – ZURICH Hallenstadion (Switzerland)

20 – KRAKOW Tauron Arena (Poland)

28 – JACKSONVILLE Florida – Dailys Place (USA)

30 – ATLANTA Georgia – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park (USA)

AUGUST

02 – NASHVILLE Tennessee – Ascend Amphitheatre (USA)

04 – CHARLOTTE North Carolina – Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (USA)

05 – BALTIMORE Maryland – MECU Pavilion (USA)

07 – OXON HILL Maryland – Theater at MGM National Harbor (USA)

09 – PHILADELPHIA Pennsylvania – Met (USA)

11 – BOSTON Massachusetts – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion (USA)

14 – NEW YORK New York – Radio City Music Hall (USA)

16 – TORONTO Ontario – Budweister Stage (Canada)

18 – DETROIT Michigan – Michigan Lotter Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (USA)

19 – CINCINNATI Ohio – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center (USA)

21 – CLEVELAND Ohio – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (USA)

25 – CHICAGO Illinois – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (USA)

26 – KANSAS CITY Missouri – Starlight Theatre (USA)

27 – DENVER Colorado – Bellco Theatre (USA)

30 – SEATTLE Washington – WaMu Theater (USA)

31 – VANCOUVER British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena (Canada)

SEPTEMBER

02 – PORTLAND Oregon – Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center (USA)

04 – SAN FRANCISCO California – Masonic (USA)

08 – LOS ANGELES California – Greek Theatre (USA)

11 – SAN DIEGO California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (USA)

12 – PHOENIX Arizona – Arizona Federal Theatre (USA)

15 – SUGAR LAND Texas – Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land (USA)

16 – IRVING Texas – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (USA)

19 – ORLANDO Florida – Dr Phillips CeNter for the Performing Arts (USA)

Last month, Keys joined Billie Eilish for a special TV performance of the teenage star’s track ‘Ocean Eyes’ on The Late Late Show.