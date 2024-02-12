Alien Ant Farm announce ‘~mAntras~’ – their first album in nine years

Alien Ant Farm have shared details of ‘~mAntras~’, their first new album in nearly a decade. Check out the lead single ‘So Cold’ below.

The upcoming LP marks the first new material from the California nu-metal band since their album ‘Always And Forever’, which arrived back in 2015.

Set for release on April 26 via Megaforce, ‘~mAntras~’ is an album that looks to challenge [fans’] preconceptions of the band, and see the members show off their personal growth to reassert their place in the metal scene.

Advertisement

“Growing up, divorce, children, family, death, band break-ups, surgeries, illness, health—everything is in this record,” said guitarist Terry Corso of the project. “It’s literally a product of all the fucking shit, good and bad, that we went through.”

As well as announcing details of the upcoming LP – which you can pre-order here – Alien Ant Farm have today (February 12) shared a taster of what fans can expect from the project in the form of lead single ‘So Cold’.

A track of betrayal, ‘So Cold’ sees the members recall the feeling of being left overwhelmed because of decisions they’ve made. “You know you got me so cold/ Running round in circles/ Spinning out of control/ And we are the reason we live with these problems,” frontman Dryden Mitchell sings in the chorus.

As expected from the song’s title, the music video for the song also sees the four-piece perform in an empty warehouse wearing coats and gloves. Check it out above.

According to a press release, Alien Ant Farm have channelled their past experiences into making the new album, and it is set to be their “most confident and self-assured album” since forming in 1996.

Advertisement

“When Alien Ant Farm felt they could pick things up again in terms of making new music, they did just that. What’s more, they found themselves thoroughly reinvigorated and re-inspired,” it read. “Older and wiser and no longer as eager to please the music industry, the band really leaned into what it meant to be themselves on this album.”

Check out the tracklist and artwork for the upcoming LP below.

The ‘~mAntras~’ tracklist is:

1. ‘The Wrong Things’

2. ‘Last dAntz’

3. ‘Fade’

4. ‘No. 1’

5. ‘Storms Over’

6. ‘So Cold’

7. ‘What Am I Doing’

8. ‘Prosperous Futures’

9. ‘Glasses’

10. ‘Everything She wAnts’

11. ‘~mAntras~’

In other Alien Ant Farm news, the band have been confirmed to be performing at this year’s instalment of Welcome To Rockville 2024 alongside Foo Fighters, Disturbed, Slipknot, Evanescence and more. They will also perform in Kentucky on June 8 at Paramount Arts Center. Visit here for tickets.