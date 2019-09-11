Alienstock music festival near Area 51 cancelled over fears it would become a “humanitarian disaster”

Fyre Fest 2.0 avoided

It looks like the highly anticipated Alienstock music festival near Area 51 in Nevada isn’t happening after all. Its organisers – who also run the viral Storm Area 51 Facebook event page – have announced that they’ve decided to “pull the plug” on the event following safety concerns.

In an official statement posted to the festival’s website, organisers explained that the three-day fest – which was supposed to take place in Rachel, Nevada next week from September 20 to 22 – has been canned “due to the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ Alienstock attendees”.

Organisers also said that they’ve “permanently ended” their relationship with the festival’s permit holder, Connie West, claiming that West failed to “provide us with the proof that things expected at this festival were in place”.

“We are not interested in, nor will we tolerate any involvement in a Fyre Fest 2.0. We foresee a possible humanitarian disaster in the works, and we can’t participate in any capacity at this point,” the statement read.

But the alien party isn’t over yet. In light of the abrupt festival cancellation, founder Matty Roberts revealed on Facebook that the gathering has now been renamed ‘Area 51 Celebration’ and will instead take place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The free, one-day event on September 19 will feature a “classified line-up” curated by Collective Zoo.

However, West is still planning her own version of Alienstock in Rachel. “I’m going to do it on my scale,” she told news outlet KVVU-TV. “I’m going to do it the way I know how and what I’ve been planning for because I know no other way to do it. But it’s still happening.”

“I’m sad and I’m brokenhearted, but at the same time, it is what it is,” West added. “If [Roberts] chooses to go somewhere else, that’s his choice. I’m still having a party because people are still coming to Rachel.” According to Rachel’s official town website, the event will feature a line-up of local bands.

Last month, Rachel residents voiced their concerns over thousands of party-goers attending the music festival in their town, and reportedly asked revellers to “stay away” from the area.