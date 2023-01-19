Alison Goldfrapp launches solo career with debut single ‘Digging Deeper’

Alison Goldfrapp has launched her solo career with debut single ‘Digging Deeper’.

The Goldfrapp singer, songwriter and producer has collaborated with German music production polymath Claptone for the new song.

She said of the collaboration: “In ‘Digging Deeper’, I’m effortlessly gliding through air, on a gloriously hot breezy night arriving at a blissed-out dancefloor on the island of my dreams.”

Claptone added: “When Alison Goldfrapp asked me to collaborate, it was a no-brainer for me. I’ve always been enchanted by the magic world she created and her stunning voice, so I was really happy that we could merge our trickery to create ‘Digging Deeper’.”

It’s the first taste of “what is to come this year from an iconic music tour de force”, as a press release states, meaning that more new music is on the horizon.

Goldfrapp – completed by Will Gregory – last released an album in 2017 with ‘Silver Eye‘.

Alison said of the duo’s seventh album at the time: “We’ve never liked repeating ourselves. Often we react to things we’ve just done. We like the spontaneity of not knowing. It’s only through the process that we start to figure out what it is. The fans who have stuck with us are the ones who embrace that idea and are excited by the thought that they don’t know quite what to expect next.”

Gregory added: “I think writing an album is like being lost in a wood. You’re trying to figure out an interesting path. You don’t know whether it’s going to be a dead end or somewhere interesting, and you never know when to stop because, around the corner, some beautiful vista might open up.”

Last year, Goldfrapp featured on Röyksopp’s ‘Impossible’, a song taken from their conceptual project, ‘Profound Mysteries’.