Listen to Alissic’s lively new single ‘Everybody’s Dead Inside’

Alissic has shared her new single ‘Everybody’s Dead Inside’ – you can listen to the lively track below.

The song was co-written and produced by the Brazilian-born, Sheffield-based artist along with her husband Oli Sykes and his Bring Me The Horizon bandmate Jordan Fish.

‘Everybody’s Dead Inside’, which follows on from Alissic’s March single ‘Superstitious’, has now been released via Ministry of Sound.

You can listen to Alissic’s ‘Everybody’s Dead Inside’ below.

Having made her live debut at last week’s The Great Escape festival in Brighton, Alissic – real name Alissa Salls – will perform at Reading & Leeds Festival on the BBC Introducing Stage in August.

Speaking to NME back in October, Alissic said that while it was unlikely that she and Sykes will record a full project together soon, she did say that such a record could emerge “maybe one day”.

In the meantime, Alissic told NME that she is focused on releasing standalone singles and shared some of her key inspirations.

“I’m very inspired by 2000s’ pop, but I also like to make it sound a bit more unusual,” she told NME. “I like things that are spooky, but also very pop. I’m trying to create a character that’s like Britney Spears but part of a Tim Burton film.”

She added: “I have big plans. I want to go live and play in front of a lot of people, but right now it’s just about creating this world.”