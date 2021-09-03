Alkaline Trio and Taking Back Sunday announce co-headline 2022 UK tour

Alkaline Trio and Taking Back Sunday have announced details of a co-headline UK tour set for spring 2022 – see the dates below.

The two bands will head to these shores next March for five gigs, ending with a huge London show at Brixton Academy. It follows Alkaline Trio’s return to the UK this weekend for Slam Dunk Festival.

“We are so excited to tour the UK again!” Alkaline Trio’s Dan Andriano said in a statement. “It’s been WAY too long and we look forward to seeing some familiar faces and some new ones too. And with our pals in Taking Back Sunday, it will make the return even sweeter! We can’t wait!!”

Taking Back Sunday’s Shaun Cooper added: “We have been very lucky to be able to play shows with Alkaline Trio since 2001. We are always honoured to share a stage with a band that inspired us early on and continues to do so with every album they put out. We cannot wait to share stages throughout the United Kingdom in 2022!”

See the band’s co-headlining 2022 UK tour dates below. Pre-sale tickets will be available via O2 from 10am BST on Wednesday, September 8 before a general sale here on Friday, September 10.

MARCH 2022

1 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

4 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

5 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

6 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

In a recent interview with NME, Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba discussed the band’s new music, saying it’s inspired by The Strokes.

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff on that latest record (2020’s ‘The New Abnormal’) and when I’m just tinkering around the guitar, I catch myself referencing it,” he said.

“There’s some mid-tempo songs that may or may not be on the new Trio record that were definitely inspired by The Strokes.”