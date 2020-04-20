Alkaline Trio and The Used added to Slam Dunk’s rescheduled dates

Alkaline Trio and The Used have been added to Slam Dunk Festival’s rescheduled 2020 dates.

Joining headliners Don Bronco and Sum 41, both acts will appear at the festival which is now scheduled to take place at Temple Newsham Park in Leeds on September 5, followed by Hatfield Park on September 6.

The annual touring festival was originally scheduled for May 23 in Leeds and May 24 for Hatfield, but was forced to postpone following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the first appearance for Alkaline Trio at Slam Dunk with Blink-182′s Matt Skiba leading the group.

Dan Andriano from the band said: “Even while we continue to stay home to do our part, we look forward to coming back to the UK for our first time in years! Slam Dunk will be amazing!”

On the original line-up for the festival this summer, The Used later withdrew when another commitment in the US meant they couldn’t appear. Now, the band can after thanks to the new dates.

The Used said: “We are very excited to announce that we’re back on the lineup for the rescheduled [Slam Dunk] dates in September!”

Both will join Bury Tomorrow on the line-up alongside While She Sleeps, The Story So Far, The Wonder Years, Code Orange, We Came As Romans, Stray From The Path, Dance Gavin Dance, Polaris, Trash Boat, the Faim, Normandie, Days N Daze and Zebrahead.

Other acts on the bill include State Champs, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Motion City Soundtrack, Ice Nine Kills, Issues, House Like Houses, the Used, Billy Talent, NOFX, Pennywise, Reel Big Fish, Young Guns, Basement, We Are The In Crowd and many more.

Speaking about their booking as headliners back in September, Don Broco said it was “a massive honour” to be asked to top the bill in 2020.

“It was our first proper festival booking way back when and since we’ve played slots throughout the years on pretty much all the stages, most recently a very surreal performance for us the year before last playing to sea of Rob face masks on the main stage,” the band continued in a statement.

“With this being our first ever festival headline we will certainly be making it a show to remember.”

2019’s edition saw notable sets from the likes of Bullet For My Valentine, Glassjaw and Turnstile.