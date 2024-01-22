Alkaline Trio announce summer 2024 UK and European tour dates

Alkaline Trio have announced a UK and European summer tour for 2024 – find details below and purchase tickets here.

The US rock band are set to perform throughout July and August, kicking off their UK stint at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop on July 22. From there, they’ll continue on to Nottingham, London, Manchester and more, before concluding at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on July 30.

The European run will start on August 4 at Love Music Hall in Cologne, followed by shows in Berlin, Wels in Austria and Munich.

Tickets go on sale Friday (January 26) at 10am GMT, and you can purchase yours here. An album pre-sale also starts Wednesday (January 24) at 10am GMT.

We're bringing BLOOD, HAIR, AND EYEBALLS The Tour to Europe this July & August! Get pre-sale tickets Wednesday, January 24th @ 10am local time. General on sale is Friday, January 26th @ 10am local time at https://t.co/rdePlSUnA4. pic.twitter.com/aKt7CsHbIv — Alkaline Trio (@Alkaline_Trio) January 22, 2024

The tour announcement comes ahead of Alkaline Trio’s new album ‘Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs‘, out this Friday.

Alkaline Trio’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

JULY

22 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

23 – Nottingham, Rock City

24 – Bristol, O2 Academy

26 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

27 – Leeds, O2 Academy

28 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

30 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

August

4 – Cologne, Germany, Love Music Hall

6 – Berlin, Germany, Huxley’s

10 –Wels, Austria, Alter Schlachthof

11 – Munich, Germany, Backstage Werk

In a new interview with NME, the band described their forthcoming 10th album as “apocalyptic”.

“Trio took a bit of a backseat for a while,” said Matt Skiba, who joined Blink-182 in 2015 and released two albums with the pop-punk icons (2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’) before leaving to make way for the returning Tom DeLonge in 2022. “It’s been the longest break Alkaline Trio has taken from putting out a new album, so I felt like we owed our fans the best record we could make,” he said.

“If we’re going to album 10, let’s make it fucking awesome,” continued Dan Andriano. “We wanted it to be different. We wanted it to be special. We didn’t see any point in making an Alkaline Trio record that we’ve already made. We want to move forward.”

He added: “No matter what we do though, Alkaline Trio is going to seep in there. As hard as we try sometimes, we can’t escape ourselves.”

Elaborating on what to expect from the new record, Andriano said: “There’s a fairly apocalyptic theme that runs through the record, because it seems like we’re living through the end of time right now.

“Humanity really needs to get its shit together, which means the record is broader than just Matt and I writing about our personal lives. Honestly, I wasn’t sure if we’d be able to pull that off.”