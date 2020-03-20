Alkaline Trio have shared a new three track EP.

Featuring ‘Minds Like Minefields’, ‘Radio Violence’ and ‘Smokestack’, the three-song collection simply titled ‘E.P.’ hit streaming services at midnight.

Taking to Instagram, frontman Matt Skiba revealed the artwork ahead of its release.

He wrote: “That was fast!!… I was told Thursday was the earliest we could get it out. Thanks Russ! I took that photo and drew the shit. It’s my neighbors house across the street that changes colors. I hope ch’all dig it! Songs too. xoxo @alkaline_trio …it IS Thursday. Wow. As you were. #nothing…”

The band then dropped the EP which you can listen to below.

It was originally set to be released the day before the band hit the road with Bad Religion on March 25.

But the tour was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the band decided to press ahead with its release.

“With the tour postponed and the current state of the world, we feel and hope that some new music will help people transcend the uncertainty and possible fear they might be feeling, if even for a few minutes,” Skiba said in a statement. “Music has always had a way of helping us all cope with unpleasant times. We can only hope that ours can do the same for our fans on some level. We hope you enjoy the songs.”

Though it has been a few years since Alkaline Trio released new music, Skiba has been active as part of Blink-182, who released the studio album ‘Nine’ last year.