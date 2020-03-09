Alkaline Trio to drop new EP later this month

After months of teasing something on Instagram, Alkaline Trio have confirmed a new EP due out later this month.

This EP will be the follow-up to Alkaline Trio’s 2018 album ‘Is This Thing Cursed?’

Frontman Matt Skiba effectively announced the release in the comment section of one of his Instagram photos, as reported by Rocksound.TV, giving the user @jer_r_o some details about the upcoming record. (The post has since been removed from Instagram.)

“I finished the art over the weekend,” Skiba said, “and the 3 songs are mixed and mastered (the physical 7” is 2 songs – one on each side. Cuz punk).”

Skiba also revealed when we can expect the EP to be released: “It comes out the day before our tour with @badreligionband starts.”

Alkaline Trio’s North America tour with Bad Religion kicks off on Thursday, March 26 in Los Angeles, so looks like the yet-to-be-titled EP will be out Wednesday, March 25.

These details of the EP follow weeks of Alkaline Trio teasing something being recorded across social media. The band shared various photos of their members in the studio, giving little context as to what exactly they were recording. See the posts below.

Though it has been a few years since Alkaline Trio released new music, Skiba has been active as part of Blink-182, who released the studio album ‘Nine’ last year.