Peter Doherty And The Puta Madres are set to release All At Sea, a new film that documents the making of the band’s debut album.

The film, named after the album’s opening track, was made by Roger Sargent and will air at 8.30pm BST tonight (April 4) at the below link.

The band, fronted by Pete Doherty (The Libertines, Babyshambles), released their debut eponymous album last April.

In a four-star review, NME’s Andrew Trendell wrote: “If you don’t love Pete, then you know you never will. If you do, then here he is a little wiser, with a testament to his knack for a cracking tune and shattered mirror poetry. Away from the chaos, here’s a record that cuts to the core of Doherty with a little less noise and a little more love.”

Doherty previously likened the record to his “growing his own opium” since it draws more on folky escapism and “the creation of something positive for us to believe in” rather than usual rock n’ roll shambles, he told NME.

“It’s more of a covert operation than The Libertines. The Puta Madres is an everyday expression for me. Not that I can’t be myself with The Libertines, but with Carl [Barat] now there has to be give and take. He’s willing to put up with me on certain conditions. I know he loves me, but he doesn’t accept me for who I am, really.”