All Irish bands booked have now pulled out of SXSW 2024 in solidarity

10 Irish bands booked to play at the official SXSW showcase have now pulled out of the festival in solidarity with Palestine.

Kneecap, Sprints, Soda Blonde, Gavin James, Robert Grace, Mick Flannery, Chalk, Gurriers, Cardinals and NewDad all pulled out from the annual music, culture and arts showcase which takes place in Austin, Texas. This came after it was revealed that the US Army was a “super sponsor” of the event as well as defence contractor RTX Corporation, which has supplied weapons to Israel.

Northern Irish-funded artists Enola Gay and Conchur also pulled out, joining the likes of their fellow Irish peers.

UK funding channels (PRS Funded) booked the Northern Irish artists and were set to play various UK-led events that were different from the Music From Ireland showcases. No bands will now play the official Music From Ireland showcases.

Per Nialler 9, “In lieu of showcases, the artists will make a joint statement at the Velveeta Room at 8pm on Thursday 14th and again at the Flamingo Canteena on Friday 15th at 1pm.”

Music For Ireland shared a statement in regard’s to all of the band’s pulling out from their official showcase that read: “One of Culture Ireland’s (funders of Music From Ireland) and Music from Ireland’s core values is that of artistic freedom of expression and we do not mediate or advise artists in relation to choices they make on any matter whether political, artistic or otherwise.”

And proper order too 🇮🇪🤝🇵🇸 https://t.co/REOK03amOI — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) March 12, 2024

Our update shared earlier this morning. Stay posted for further developments. https://t.co/f1KKjT8tsP pic.twitter.com/COHysB2kk1 — Music From Ireland (@MusicFrmIreland) March 12, 2024

SXSW also released a statement regarding all of the bands and artists who have been pulling out of the festival.

Yesterday, Texas governor Greg Abbott took to X (formerly Twitter) to write: “Bands pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army Sponsorship. Bye. Don’t come back. Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.”

Bands pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army sponsorship. Bye. Don’t come back. Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.

https://t.co/t3RyQgLRKN — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 12, 2024

SXSW shared on social media: “SXSW does not agree with Governor Abbott.”

“We are an organization that welcomes diverse viewpoints. Music is the soul of SXSW, and it has long been our legacy. We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech.”

SXSW continued: “Across the globe, we are witnessing unspeakable tragedies, the rise of repressive regimes, and the increasing spread of violent conflict. It’s more crucial than ever that we come together to solve these greater humanitarian issues.”

Explaining its sponsorship with the US army, SXSW wrote: “The defense industry has historically been a proving ground for many of the systems we rely on today. These institutions are often leaders in emerging technologies, and we believe it’s better to understand how their approach will impact our lives.”

“The Army’s sponsorship is part of our commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world. In regard to Collins Aerospace, they participated this year as a sponsor of two SXSW Pitch categories, giving entrepreneurs visibility and funding for potentially game-changing work.”

SXSW concluded: “We have and will continue to support human rights for all. The situation in the Middle East is tragic, and it illuminates the heightened importance of standing together against injustice.”

Other acts to have pulled out of the festival include Lambrini Girls’ who said they “can’t affiliate ourselves whatsoever” with the event, Scowl, Gel, Rachel Chinouriri and more.