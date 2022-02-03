All members of VIVIZ test positive for COVID-19 

All three members of VIVIZ have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a January 28 statement by BPM (Big Planet Made) Entertainment, member Umji had been the first to test positive for the virus after learning that a staff member had been a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case. At the time, the idol was experiencing mild symptoms, while the group’s remaining two members had tested negative.

However, member Eunha was later also confirmed to have contracted the virus after experiencing mild symptoms on January 30. SinB had been the third and final member to test positive for COVID-19, after taking a PCR test the morning following Eunha’s diagnosis. According to BPM, SinB had been asymptomatic at the time of her diagnosis.

In each of the agency’s statements, made through the group’s official fancafé website, it shared that all three members are currently being treated for the virus in isolation. It also added that it would comply with the current COVID-19 guidelines from healthcare authorities.

At the time of writing, it is unknown how this will affect the release of the group’s upcoming debut mini-album ‘Beam of Prism’. The seven-track record, along with the music video for its lead single ‘BOP BOP!’ is due out on February 9 at 6pm KST.

‘Beam of Prism’ will mark VIVIZ’s first official release as a group since their formation. The three ex-GFRIEND members had reunited as VIVIZ in October 2021, expressing their desire to continue promoting as a team after their departure from longtime agency Source Music in May 2021.