All night DIY punk festival Quarantunes to be live-streamed to raise money for Doctors Without Borders

Quarantunes, an all-night punk festival, is being live-streamed to raise money for Doctors Without Borders.

The event kicked off earlier today (March 14) with a set from Dylan Lana and is due to continue until 6am GMT.

“Not all countries have universal healthcare (fucked up, we know),” organisers wrote on a flyer for the event. “So let’s do what we can to help those in need right now.”

Artists set to play the online event include Divided Heaven, Brian Rothenbeck, and Captain Asshole. You can see the full line-up on Quarantunes’ Facebook page. All performances will be live-streamed from the artists’ social media channels and shared by Quarantunes. They described it as “like switching venues at a music festival, but no waiting in line or overpriced beer.”

Heck yeah! Tune in today and check out the details below for Quarantunes!All sets will take place on each artist's… Posted by Quarantunes on Saturday, March 14, 2020

Organisers have also dubbed the festival “a punk rock solution” and “online revolution”.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to Doctors Without Borders, a non-profit organisation who say “the ability to respond quickly to medical humanitarian emergencies is crucial to saving more lives”. In a coronavirus update posted on the DWB website on March 13, the organisation said: “Securing future supplies of key items—such as surgical masks, swabs, gloves, and chemicals used to diagnose COVID-19—is a matter of concern.

“There is also a risk of supply shortages due to a lack of production of generic drugs and difficulties to import essential drugs (such as antibiotics and antiretroviral drugs) caused by lockdowns, reduced production of basic products, exportation stops, or the repurposing and stocking of drugs and material for COVID-19,” they added. You can donate to Doctors Without Borders here.

Gigs, tours and festivals across the world have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can view a full list of the events affected, which is being constantly updated, here.

Other artists are also taking their performances online in the wake of the cancellations. Yungblud will host a live-stream gig on Monday (March 16), while Code Orange fans can tune into their hometown show in Pittsburgh tonight (March 14) online, which will take place in an empty venue.