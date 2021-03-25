Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club and more announced for All Points East 2021

Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club are among the latest acts to be announced for All Point East 2021 – check out the full line-up below.

The east London festival, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis in 2020, has confirmed its plans to return to Victoria Park across the August Bank Holiday Weekend (27-30).

After unveiling the bill for the Saturday event (co-headlined by Jamie XX and Kano) as well as Sunday’s Field Day, organisers have this morning (March 25) unveiled the line-up for APE’s Bank Holiday Monday edition.

Headlining the main stage that night will be Foals, who last month revealed to NME that they were in the early stages of writing new music.

“We’re super happy to be playing at APE this summer. Victoria Park is one of our spiritual homes, so it’s going to be really special,” the Oxford band said in a statement.

“We’re currently working hard in the studio and you never know, we might just throw in a new riff or two!”

Taking to the stage immediately before Yannis Philippakis and co. will be Bombay Bicycle Club, whose latest album ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ arrived back in January 2020.



Elsewhere on the line-up is Caribou, Róisín Murphy, Gang of Youths, Whitney, Ghostpoet, Nadine Shah, Holly Humberstone, The Magic Gang and more. You can see the full list of names on the poster above.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: “We are delighted to announce our line-up for Bank Holiday Monday.

“There are fantastic artists lined up on Monday and we’re incredibly excited for what will be a truly special closing day for our 2021 festival weekend at Victoria Park. We look forward to seeing you all there.”

Tickets go on general sale here tomorrow (March 26) at 10am GMT.

Last year’s cancelled All Points East festival was replaced by a series of online events, including a set of special curated Kraftwerk playlists.