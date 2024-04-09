All Points East 2024: Mitski announced as final headliner

Mitski has been announced as the final headliner for All Points East 2024 – find all the details below.

The US singer-songwriter is due to make her debut appearance at the 10-day London festival on Sunday, August 18.

She’ll be joined by a host of special guests including Beabadoobee, TV Girl, Ethel Cain, Arlo Parks, Sir Chloe, Wasia Project, Infinity Song, Wisp, Towa Bird, Strawberry Guy and bby. More acts are yet to be confirmed.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (April 12) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, an Amex pre-sale is set to begin at the same time today (Tuesday, April 9) – visit here to access.

Check out the official poster for Mitski at All Points East 2024 below.

Also topping the bill in Victoria Park this summer will be LCD Soundsystem, Loyle Carner, The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie and Kaytranada. Other artists on the line-up include Thundercat, Nas, Jai Paul, Pixies, Phoenix, Gossip and Sleater-Kinney.

Mitski released her seventh and latest album, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’, last September.

In a four-star review of the collection, NME wrote: “The choices and the arrangements on ‘The Land is Inhospitable…’ are some of Mitski’s most complex and richest, yet they translate to such simplicity, a statement that there is pain and love and that’s it. Those are the ingredients with which we make everything.”

The artist’s last performance in London took place at the Union Chapel last October, with that gig earning a glowing five-star review from NME.

Mitski will play four shows at the Eventim Apollo in the capital as part of her 2024 UK, Ireland and European tour, which kicks off later this month. Find any remaining tickets for those dates here.

She is currently out on the road in North America, with that stint scheduled to conclude this Saturday (April 13).