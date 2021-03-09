All Points East announce Jamie XX and Kano as first 2021 headliners

All Point East has announced the first acts for their 2021 festival, with Jamie XX and Kano set to co-headline.

The east London festival is aiming to take place in Victoria Park from August 27-30, marking its return to the festival circuit after its 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All Points East has today (March 8) confirmed the first names on its 2021 line-up, with a number of acts booked for the Saturday (August 28) of the festival.

Jamie XX and Kano will both headline, while performances from the likes of Slowthai, Arlo Parks, Little Simz, Tom Misch, Romy and Pa Salieu will also take place.

More acts are set to be announced in due course. Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (March 10) at 10am GMT, but previous All Points East customers can buy from today in the pre-sale – you can find out more information here.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said that “it feels so great to finally be announcing our first day of All Points East 2021″.

“The chance to be back in the summer sun in Victoria Park is itself alone a reason to celebrate,” he continued. “The fact we are coming back with such a great first line-up announcement makes this an even sweeter moment.

“There are some exciting changes this year, including our move to the August Bank Holiday weekend. We welcome two sensational co-headliners for the Saturday, Jamie xx and Kano, as well as a host of amazing artists. We can’t wait to welcome back live music in the UK and be back dancing with you all later this summer.”

Last year’s cancelled All Points East festival was replaced by a series of online events, including a set of special curated Kraftwerk playlists.