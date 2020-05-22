The organisers of All Points East Festival have announced a new online content hub, ‘Ten Days Of All Points East’.

The venture has been set up following the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the east London festival, a decision that was made following the coronavirus outbreak.

This afternoon (May 22) has seen the launch of ‘Ten Days Of All Points East’, marking what would’ve been the first day of All Points East 2020. Promising to “showcase the hidden corners of our festival”, exclusive content will be housed on the site from today through to May 31.

Jehnny Beth is helping launch ‘Ten Days Of All Points East’ later today by playing an exclusive gig from her home in France. Anna Calvi‘s 2018 All Points East performance will also be streamed, while a special screening of the film WHITE RIOT — which documents the London protest movement Rock Against Racism — will be screened in association with NME.

New activity, archive gigs and tributes for an array of All Points East artists, including Kraftwerk, Nenneh Cherry, Johnny Marr, John Grant, IDLES and more, are also expected throughout the next 10 days.

As well as music, the online programme includes free yoga sessions, education resources, ‘Alive and Kicking – Football at Home’, Wellbeing Wednesday with MoreMind and content from ELAM’s Music Project, Half Moon Theatre and Stitch In Time.

“Today would have marked the start of All Points East 2020 and in celebration of our talented, vibrant, diverse and extraordinary artists and collaborators we will be showcasing the hidden corners of our festival over the next ten days,” the organisers of All Points East said in a statement.

“Please come together and enjoy a treasure trove of experiences. We will be sharing it all on this page so keep checking for new content. Each day starting from today. Love to all.”

All Points East Festival 2021 has already been announced, and is currently in the early planning stages.