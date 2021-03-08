All Points East announces it will be going ahead this August

All Points East has confirmed that it will be going ahead this summer, after the government outlined plans for England to gradually exit lockdown by the end of June.

Posting on social media, festival organisers told fans they were “thrilled to finally reveal that All Points East festival will be returning to Victoria Park on the August bank holiday weekend 2021”.

The festival is set to take place at London’s Victoria Park in its traditional August Bank Holiday weekend slot, which this year falls between 27 and 29 August.

The festival’s line-up is yet to be announced, but organisers said there would be “announcements incoming”.

It comes after the government confirmed that they will “aim to remove all legal limits on social contact” by June 21. Before that, outdoor hospitality, such as pubs and outdoor dining, could reopen on April 12, with indoor hospitality following on May 17.

The latter date is also the first point where live events could return, however, limited capacities and social distancing may still be required. After June 21, all other restrictions should be removed – however, the roadmap is contingent on vaccinations going to plan, COVID-19 variants not causing new problems, and the infection rate lowering.

Last month, Reading and Leeds Festival also confirmed that it will be going ahead this year.

Taking place on the same weekend as All Points East, headline performances will come from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Post Malone, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Queens of The Stone Age.

Reacting to the news, Gallagher wrote on Twitter: ” READING n LEEDS c’mon you fuckers LG x.”

This year’s festival will also see Reading and Leeds featuring six headliners and, for the first time, two main stages.

The newly introduced West Main Stage will take in headline performances from the likes of Catfish & The Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens Of The Stone Age.