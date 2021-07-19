All Points East festival has confirmed that it will go ahead next month, and outlined conditions for entry.

The festival is set to return to London’s Victoria Park on August Bank Holiday weekend, and will be headlined by Jamie xx and Kano, Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club and London Grammar and Jorja Smith.

After England dropped all legal restrictions on large gatherings today (July 19), the festival has revealed that all attendees will need to provide proof of their COVID-19 status in order to gain access to the festival.

In a new statement, the festival said: “Through all the uncertainty around summer festivals, we have been busy carefully planning for every eventuality. Following Monday’s government briefing and the excellent news surrounding the festival calendar, we are beyond delighted to share that All Points East will be going ahead as planned in August 2021!”

Of the conditions of entry, they added: “We want to provide the very best fan experience and keep our visitors safe, therefore in line with advice and guidance from the UK and local government, you will be required to present your NHS COVID Pass to gain access to All Points East, and to help us to reduce the risk of COVID-19. More details on the pass can be found on our website and the NHS website.”

The COVID pass will allow fans to provide proof of a double vaccination at least 14 days prior to the event, a negative PCR or lateral flow test within 48 hours of the event, or natural immunity by way of a positive PCR test at least 180 days prior to the event.

All Points East have also revealed that they’ve been granted permission to expand their capacity for Friday August 27 and Saturday August 28, with extra tickets on sale now here.

Reading & Leeds festivals are among a number of others festivals asking fans to prove their COVID-19 status in order to gain access to the event.

Today (July 19) marks ‘freedom day’ in England, with nightlife returning in England without social distancing or capacity limits as the country enters the fourth and final stage of its route out of lockdown.

A large number of nightclubs held special opening parties last night, opening their doors as the restrictions were lifted at midnight.