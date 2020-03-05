All Points East announce more acts for Kraftwerk headline date

All Points East have confirmed a host of further acts for their Kraftwerk headline date.

The German band will perform at the east London festival on Friday May 29 as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations, with sets from the likes of Iggy Pop, Johnny Marr and Kim Gordon also planned for the day.

All Points East have this morning (March 5) added five more supporting artists to the bill for the Kraftwerk date: Tinariwen, Juan Atkins, Warmduscher, A Certain Ratio and Pan Amsterdam. You can see the updated line-up poster for the show below.

Other headliners at All Points East 2020 include Bombay Bicycle Club, Tame Impala, Massive Attack and The Kooks. The festival will run on two weekends, May 22-24 and May 29-31.

Tickets for All Points East 2020 are on sale now, and you can find them and more information about this year’s festival here.

A new exhibition at London’s Design Museum will explore the visual world behind some of electronic music’s most well-known acts, including Kraftwerk.

Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers will run from April 1 to July 26, and is set to explore “the hypnotic world of electronic music, from its origins to its futuristic dreams”.