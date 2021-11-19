All Points East to return across two weekends in 2022

All Points East has announced that it will return for two weekend editions in 2022.

The festival, which is held in London’s Victoria Park, took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 event.

Yesterday (November 18) organisers confirmed that All Points East 2022 will run across two weekends: Friday, August 19 – Saturday, August 20 and Thursday, August 25 – Sunday, August 28.

“Because just the one weekend wasn’t quite enough…we’re back for two in 2022,” the announcement post reads, going on to tease the “six days of incredible music” to come.

Line-up news is due to arrive on Monday (November 22) at 1pm GMT. Pre-sale early bird tickets are available now (sign up here). You can see the announcement tweet below.

Because just the one weekend wasn’t quite enough…we’re back for two in 2022. ⁰⁰💪 Join us Friday 19th – Saturday 20th and Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th August for six days of incredible music. pic.twitter.com/wxOWNX1YP5 — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) November 18, 2021

All Points East 2021 saw performances from the likes of Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jamie xx, London Grammar, Kano, Jorja Smith and Caribou.

In a four-star review of the festival, NME wrote: “Every single event that has been able to open its gates over the last month has brought a fervent, feverish energy with it, with fans not only making up for lost time, but scrambling to savour every last drop before the season disappears.

“Maybe it’s this feeling – as well as the presence of thousands of revellers travelling back from a weekend at Reading Festival to continue the party for one more day – that makes the final day of All Points East 2021 feel like a proper celebration.”