All Saints’ Shazay Lewis says it “does not feel right that female artists have suffered” as a result of BRITs category changes

All Saints‘ Shazay Lewis has spoken about this year’s all-male BRIT Awards line-up in the UK Artist Of The Year category, saying that it “does not feel right that female artists have suffered”.

The Best Female and Best Male categories are merged for the second year at the 2023 awards – which is due to be held this Saturday, February 11 at London’s O2 Arena – however, the nominations did not recognise any female artists.

“Progressive ideas should benefit everyone,” Lewis wrote in the Radio Times (via BBC). “How can that be the case if we do not acknowledge female artists, who are symbols of empowerment to millions of young aspiring women?”

The singer said the category change was a “welcome and wonderful step” to recognise artists regardless of their gender, but continued: “If the Brits are meant to be accolades for all, how can we persist with a category that this year has excluded half of the population, women? I’m hoping it won’t be the case in 2024.”

Central Cee, Fred again.., George Ezra, Stormzy and Harry Styles make up this year’s best artist shortlist.

Sam Smith, who is non-binary and called for the introduction of gender-neutral categories in 2021, is among artists to voice their criticism, saying that it’s “a shame” to see only male nominees. They told the The Sunday Times: “Things are moving forward, but it’s obvious it’s not there yet. From seeing that [Best Artist] list, there is still a long way to go.”

Musician Tim Burgess also weighed in on the conversation, tweeting: “So the Brits introduced an Artist of the Year category as a gender-neutral replacement for Best Male and Best Female Artist category – but this year all five nominees are blokes.

“One step forward, three steps back.”