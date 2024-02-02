All Saints’ Shaznay Lewis announces first solo album in 20 years – featuring Self Esteem

All Saints‘ Shaznay Lewis has announced ‘Pages’, her first solo LP in 20 years, and has shared her latest single ‘Kiss Of Life’.

‘Pages’, which is her second solo album since 2004’s ‘Open’, is set for release on May 17 via 1.9.7.5. Recordings (pre-order/pre-save here). According to a press release, the album is described as a “rebirth” and sees the singer “combine her established songwriting with the kind of lyrical wisdom which can only come from experience.”

Speaking of the LP, Shaznay said: “I do feel as though I’m starting again, and making this record with some special people has been an exhilarating experience. I felt free for the first time. For this album, myself and the people I worked with were making it for one reason only: to just make music that we felt was good, and for people to take and enjoy. You need to be in the right place and clear headspace to create good work and finally, I had that.”

Along with the announcement, Lewis released the album’s second single, ‘Kiss Of Life’, which follows lead single ‘Miracle’.

“I will give my heart each time/ Over and over again until I die/ You can bet on the kiss of life/ Count on me,” she sings about love over a punchy bass beat. The song was created in collaboration with writer/producer team Emily Phillips and Ant Whiting (Florence + The Machine, Sigrid).

Speaking about the track, Lewis said: “I like to talk a lot before we start creating anything. That feels more organic to me; when you are about to open yourself up you need to know the person a bit more. I had some wonderful conversations with Emily. We played with many melody ideas, and once ‘Kiss of Life’ was finished we knew we had something special. I always know what my ears want to hear. The song was written about my children.”

‘Pages’ was created with trusted collaborators – both new and ones she as previously worked with – and includes features from Self Esteem, Shola Ama and General Levy alongside writers and producers Ben Cullum (Celeste), Michael Angelo (Sam Smith, Not3s), Johan Hugo (Self Esteem, Diplo), Jez Ashurst (Maisie Peters, Little Mix), Moyses Dos Santos (Freya Ridings) and Charlie Stacey (Ezra Collective).

‘Pages’ tracklisting is:

1. ‘Missiles’

2. ‘Pick You Up’ featuring Self Esteem

3. ‘Kiss of Life’

4. ‘Good Mourning’ featuring Shola Ama & General Levy

5. ‘Supposed To Be’

6. ‘Got To Let Go’

7. ‘Tears To The Floor’

8. ‘Bruises’

9. ‘Peaches’

10. ‘Awake (Motu)’

11. ‘Miracle’

12. ‘Hearts In Danger’

In other news, Lewis was recently announced as one of the acts set to play this year’s edition of Mighty Hoopla festival in London.