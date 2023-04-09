All six Coachella 2023 stages to be livestreamed on YouTube

All six stages at this month’s Coachella are set to be livestreamed on YouTube for the first time.

The festival is returning to Indio, California across two weekends (April 14-16 and April 21-23) this month, and will feature headline performances from Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK.

It was announced recently that Coachella had renewed its contract with YouTube to livestream the festival through to 2026, and it’s now been revealed that all stages will be part of the livestream for the first time.

In a statement, YouTube said: “Every year, Coachella gets bigger and better and every year, we up our game to meet that moment.

“As we gear up for one of the most global lineups in Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival history, we are going all in to make this year’s livestream experience and YouTube presence the most epic yet!”

Be there for every moment. All stages streaming on both weekends for #CoachellaOnYouTube with Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean and more. Watch only at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R. pic.twitter.com/NxKGj1PB5t — Coachella (@coachella) April 3, 2023

The 2023 edition of Coachella marks the 11th year that the festival has been available to stream live on YouTube. The video platform first partnered with Goldenvoice in 2011, with the last renewal signed in 2018. YouTube’s coverage of the festival will be streamable on the platform’s official Coachella channel.

Additional performers at the upcoming festival include Gorillaz, Burna Boy, boygenius, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Rosalía, The Chemical Brothers, Charli XCX and Kali Uchis, among many others. See the full line-up for Coachella 2023 here.

Also performing will be Björk, who recently revealed that her set will feature a local orchestra and span her three-decade discography.