All six Dr. Dre tracks from ‘GTA Online: The Contract’ are now available to stream

Dr. Dre has officially released the six tracks he made for Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract on streaming platforms.

The expansion to the online version of GTA V was released back in December, which featured Dre as a character in the game as well as new music from the producer, rapper and music mogul.

Dre collaborated with the likes of Eminem, Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg on The Contract, and all six tracks from the expansion have been released separately today (February 4).

Advertisement

You can listen to Dre’s six GTA tracks below, or find them on your desired streaming platform here.

Advertisement

Dre will perform with Snoop, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige during next weekend’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Dre has already promised that the show “will introduce the next saga of my career… bigger and better than ever!”

The set, which will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, was previewed in a F. Gary Gray-directed trailer last month.

Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s VP of marketing, previously explained about this year’s Halftime Show: “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”