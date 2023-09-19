All Things Go Festival announce 2023 creator summit

All Things Go (ATG) has announced a creator summit for this year’s edition of the music festival.

Presented by Spotify’s EQUAL, the ATG creator summit will host various panels and programming that will feature some of the most notable voices in music, entertainment and journalism.

The summit will take place next Friday (September 29) at the Eaton Hotel in Washington, DC. Doors will open at 6pm EDT and the panels and programming will be from 6:30PM – 8:30PM EDT. Tickets are free with RSVP. Visit here to reserve a spot.

The first panel, Harmonizing Equity, will be moderated by NYLON‘s Editor-In-Chief Lauren McCarthy and will be focused on celebrating the multifaceted roles of women in the music industry.

US Congressman Maxwell Frost will be moderating a panel on Inspiring Action Through Music alongside representatives from The Ally Coalition which provides critical support for grassroots non-profit organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ+ youth Spotify’s social impact team, and Calling All Crows, the non-profit that partners with musicians and fans to create change.

This panel will bring together visionary voices from different corners of the music and activism realms to discuss how music can be a transformative tool for democracy and advocacy.

The final programming will be an intimate fireside chat with Samia who will be interviewed by Pitchfork Senior Editor Anna Gaca. Check out the fill panel times below.

PANEL 1: Harmonizing Equity

Moderator: Lauren McCarthy, Editor In Chief, NYLON

Panelist 1: Kristina London, Founder, Amplify Her Voice & Social Media Manager, Goldenvoice

Panelist 2: Chissy Nkemere, Rock & Alternative Artist Partnerships, Spotify & Global Chair of Education, Women In Music

Panelist 3: Bel Aztiria – Global Music Programs, Lead Social & Equity, Spotify

Panelist 4: Autumn Merritt, Head Of Memberships, Cities Without Houses, Soho House

PANEL 2: Inspiring Action Through Music

Moderator: Maxwell Frost, US Congressman

Panelist 1: Sybil Gallagher, Founder, Calling All Crows

Panelist 2: Casey Acierno, Media Responsibility Lead, Social Impact, Spotify

Panelist 3: Geoffrey Morrissey, Director Of Operations and Community Engagement, The Ally Coalition

FIRESIDE CHAT:

Moderator: Anna Gaca, Senior, Editor Pitchfork

Panelist 1: Samia, All Things Go Festival Artist