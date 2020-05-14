All Time Low announce livestream gig to raise money for their road crew

All Time Low are to perform a livestreamed show on May 22, with proceeds going towards their touring crew.

The gig, which you can sign up for here, costs $10 to view, with all proceeds going to their crew. It will feature an acoustic set from frontman Alex Gaskarth, and a virtual hangout with the rest of the band.

“Behind every ATL show – every perfectly tuned chord, every risky crowd surf, every sweet sip of white claw – is our unbeatable touring crew (and our band @danswank) working incredibly hard to make amazing shows happen for us and our fans,” say All Time Low.

The gig is being organised through the Crew Nation initiative, which has also been used by the likes of Twenty One Pilots and Metallica.

Meanwhile, Gaskarth has revealed that he and Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus have been working on new material for their project Simple Creatures while in lockdown.

“Having that sense of purpose and job that you still have to do regardless of what’s going on in the outside world is kind of grounding,” he told NME.

It follows a new track from the pop-punk veterans, the uplifting ‘Getaway Green’, which was released in mid-March.