All Time Low announce new album ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’ and tiny UK shows

All Time Low have announced details of their new album ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’.

The new record, which follows 2017’s ‘Last Young Renegade’, will come out on April 3, and was previewed by new single ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’, which landed last month.

Its next preview, a new single called ‘Sleeping In, is set to drop on Thursday (February 20) on Scott Mills’ Radio 1 show.

In addition to the new album, All Time Low have announced that they’re set to play two tiny UK shows this week to preview the album.

The gigs begin in London at the Garage on Friday (February 21), before they play Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club on Monday (February 24). Fans who pre-order ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’ by 4pm Wednesday (February 19) will get first access to tickets.

Speaking of the new album, frontman Alex Gaskarth says: “We got back to how we started. It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme.

“We’ve been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you’re hearing came from those magic moments together.”

Guitarist Jack Barakat added: “I think we accomplished something special. By putting our four heads together, we were able to make a classic All Time Low album.”

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’ below.

01 Some Kind of Disaster

02 Sleeping In

03 Getaway Green

04 Melancholy Kaleidoscope

05 Trouble Is

06 Wake Up, Sunshine

07 Monsters feat. blackbear

08 Pretty Venom (Interlude)

09 Favorite Place feat. The Band CAMINO

10 Safe

11 January Gloom (Seasons pt. 1)

12 Clumsy

13 Glitter & Crimson

14 Summer Daze (Seasons pt. 2)

15 Basement Noise