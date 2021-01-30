All Time Low are debuting a new comic book, ‘Young Renegades’

All Time Low are debuting a new graphic novel based around their 2017 album, ‘Last Young Renegade’.

The group are teaming up with Z2 Comics writer Tres Dean, Heartthrob co-creator Robert Wilson IV and illustrator and artist Megan Huang.

Writing on social media yesterday (January 29) to announce the project, the group said: “We’re extremely excited to announce the ‘Young Renegades’ official graphic novel, along with a limited edition vinyl LP, exclusive art prints, and more. This is a first for us and we can’t wait for you to read it.”

Speaking to Kerrang!, frontman Alex Gaskarth added: “When we wrote our album ‘Last Young Renegade’ we imagined an entire world separate of our own – almost a ​‘what if’ version of All Time Low, both with our musical sound and with the visual narrative we put together around it.

We’re extremely excited to announce the ‘Young Renegades’ official graphic novel, along with a limited edition vinyl LP, exclusive art prints, and more. This is a first for us and we can’t wait for you to read it. Pre-order now at https://t.co/D0aXMAjkOp pic.twitter.com/PNZXhTuBjV — All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 28, 2021

.@AllTimeLow Presents: Young Renegades 💖🎶

Connor and Becca must follow clues to find the secret All Time Low show – and discover the power of the right song in the right place at the right time 🤫 Pre-order Now: https://t.co/rpkG8os2Lp pic.twitter.com/Cw4HX7mayF — Z2 Comics (@Z2comics) January 28, 2021

“Creating ‘Young Renegades’ the graphic novel allows us to tell more stories in the universe we imagined and delve deeper into the mythos and thematic ideas that were at play when we were celebrating that era. Young Renegades is another branch, another thread and another look into the LYR continuity through an incredible medium we’ve never collaborated in before.

“Working with the storytellers and artists on this project has been an incredible new undertaking and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy it with us.”

A synopsis of the graphic novel says: ​“Who needs a high school reunion when your favourite band is playing a secret show the same night? That’s what Connor and Becca, two classmates who never crossed paths until their 10-year reunion, decide when they hear about a secret All Time Low show in town.

“As they follow the clues to the secret location, they begin to realise that larger forces are pushing them together and learn the power of hearing the right song in the right place at the right time.”

Earlier this week (January 28), All Time Low approved of a sea shanty cover of their 2008 single ‘Dear Maria, Count Me In’.

The US band shared a clip of British musician Sam Pope’s rendition which transforms their pop-punk track into a swashbuckling tune in line with the viral TikTok trend.

