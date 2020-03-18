All Time Low share uplifting new song, ‘Getaway Green’

All Time Low have shared an uplifting new song, ‘Getaway Green’ – you can listen to it below.

Taken from their upcoming new album, ‘Wake Up Sunshine’, which is set for release on April 3, the song had its first debut at Slam Dunk Festival in 2019.

The song is accompanied by a video filmed across the band’s recent live performances in Boston, New York, Baltimore, London and Leeds.

You can listen to the new song here:

Speaking about their new album recently, frontman Alex Gaskarth said: “We got back to how we started. It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme.

“We’ve been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you’re hearing came from those magic moments together.”

Guitarist Jack Barakat added: “I think we accomplished something special. By putting our four heads together, we were able to make a classic All Time Low album.”

Announcing their return to fans in January this year, the band said: “Reintroducing your favourite disaster, All Time Low. We took a step away for a minute – did some growing, did some soul searching, some healing… Now we’re back and ready to be all yours again, our battle scars worn proudly, and our hair looking better than ever. (it’s best if you just agree).

“We’ve missed you all so much and we’re so excited for what comes next,” the post continues. “Feels like we’ve been keeping secrets from you for way too long… Been hard to keep our mouths shut, honestly.”

They continued: “It’s a song and dance we’ve done a thousand times before, but this one feels extra-good. Besides, it’s never the same dance twice. Hope you dig this new song as much as we do… After all, it’s all for you.”