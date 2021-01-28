All Time Low have approved of a sea shanty cover of their 2008 single ‘Dear Maria, Count Me In’.

The US band shared a clip of British musician Sam Pope’s rendition which transforms their pop-punk track into a swashbuckling tune in line with the viral TikTok trend.

While sharing Pope’s cover yesterday (January 27), the band wrote: “It was only a matter of time.”

It was only a matter of timehttps://t.co/py48hW6GVP pic.twitter.com/lRtyLszJ1P — All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 27, 2021

In related news, last month TikTok user @yungricepatty showed that liking pop-punk isn’t “just a phase”, by belting out ‘Dear Maria…’ and garnering 8.5 million views in the process. Dozens of imitations of ‘Dear Maria…’ have followed.

Earlier this month, All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth revealed what he thought of the trend initiated by @yungricepatty: “I always knew ‘Dear Maria’ would be a massive TikTok song when we wrote it in 2006,” he wrote in a tweet.

I always knew Dear Maria would be a massive TikTok song when we wrote it in 2006. — Alex Gaskarth (@AlexGaskarth) January 13, 2021

He and lead guitarist Jack Barakat joined in the fun by posting a clip of them singing the song in a car.

Then, on Wednesday (January 27), drummer added his take on the trend by playing drums with his band’s classic in the background.

Meanwhile, Nickelback have collaborated with a British group who gave the Canadian band’s 2005 single ‘Rockstar’ the sea shanty treatment.

And the man who kickstarted the TikTok phenomenon, 26-year-old Scottish postman Nathan Evans, recently quit his job after his rendition of the 19th-century sea shanty ‘Soon May The Wellerman Come’ landed in the UK Top 10.

“Oh my God, I was a postman on Friday. I have just signed to the biggest record label in the world,” Evans said in a post online.