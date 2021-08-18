WINNER members renew their contracts with YG Entertainment

All four members of K-pop boy group WINNER have renewed their existing contracts with their label YG Entertainment.

The company announced in statement published via South Korean news outlet My Daily that WINNER had re-signed with the label on August 18. YG Entertainment noted the group’s four members — Kang Seung-yoon, Lee Seung-hoon, Song Mino and Kim Jin-woo — have decided to renew their contracts “early”.

According to YG Entertainment’s statement, the group had convened on the group’s 7th anniversary on August 17 to renew their contracts together.

“We really want to say that we respect INNER CIRCLE [WINNER’s official fanbase], who has always remained by our sides. We exist thanks to all of you,” wrote the group through the company’s contract renewal announcement, per Soompi’s translation.

“We want to continue on this endless journey of music while sharing more memories with you.”

WINNER first formed in 2013 through the survival reality programme WIN: Who Is Next, before going on to make their debut the following year with their first full-length album ‘2014 S/S’.

The group then released a handful of studio albums, extended plays, singles and live albums over their now-seven-year-long career.

WINNER’s last release as a group was their third studio album, ‘Remember’, released in 2020. It featured a total of 12 tracks including its lead single of the same name. However, the boyband have since been on hiatus from group activities as two of its members, Kim Jin-woo and Lee Seung-hoon, are currently completing their mandatory military service.

Kim and Lee are expected to be discharged in December 2021 and January 2022, respectively.