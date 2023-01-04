Allo Darlin’ reunite with UK shows on the horizon

Allo Darlin’ have confirmed that they are reuniting.

The London indie pop band formed in 2008 and released three albums together, 2010’s self-titled debut, 2012’s ‘Europe’ and 2014’s ‘We Come From The Same Place’. They amicably parted ways in 2016.

Now, nearly seven years on, the band have confirmed in a thread of tweets that they are coming back together because “we missed each other and we missed the music”. They will be playing live shows in England this year. There has currently not yet been any word as to whether they will be making new music together.

“Allo Darlin’ played our last show in London just over 6 years ago. A lot has happened since then, some good, some bad. During those first confusing months of the pandemic, we spoke to each other often, from Norway, Australia and England,” they wrote.

“We missed each other and we missed the music. AD started up in the days of Myspace, when a European or American tour could be organised by sending or by receiving messages from strangers. It was liberating and exciting. We found friendship, solace and love through music.

“In the years we were active as a band, the musical landscape changed, and we got older too. It was hard, if not impossible to make a living from music, at least the type of music we made. This is even more true today. But Allo Darlin’ was never about being successful.

“This year, 2023, Allo Darlin’ are going to reunite for some shows in England. We hope to make some more music together too. Life is too short to not do the things you love, to do the things that make life worth living. That goes for you too.

“Lots of love to you out there, and happy new year. We can’t wait to see you soon.”

We missed each other and we missed the music.

