Aloe Blacc shares stirring new single ‘Hold On Tight’

Aloe Blacc has shared another new single from his upcoming new album – listen to ‘Hold On Tight’ below.

It’s the third track to be lifted from his forthcoming fifth studio album, ‘All Love Everything’, which is due to arrive October 2.

It follows the release of previous singles ‘I Do’ and ‘My Way’, while Blacc’s last full-length came in the form of 2018’s ‘Christmas Funk’.

Complete with thumping percussion and choral backing vocals, ‘Hold On Tight’ is an inspirational offering that hears Blacc reflect on some tough times while finding the strength to persevere.

“Rather than a genre, my music is about A.I.M.: affirmation, inspiration, and motivation,” Blacc said of the track. “After so many opportunities to talk about my music and not feel comfortable saying, ‘I’m a pop artist’ or ‘I’m a folk artist,’ I had this realisation. My songwriting genre is thematic.”

Listen to ‘Hold On Tight’ below:

Meanwhile, Aloe Blacc has discussed the state of police brutality in America, and how a system of “qualified immunity” stops police officers from being held accountable.

Blacc was one of a host of artists including Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Justin Bieber to sign a major open letter to US Congress calling for police reform.

Earlier this year, Aloe Blacc and Vic Mensa were among a host of artists that have contributed to a new benefit album, ‘Defund the Sheriff’.

It was birthed as a part of a campaign to shift funding from police and incarceration in Los Angeles County toward other public services following the recent Black Lives Matter demonstration sparked by the death of George Floyd.