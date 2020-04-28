Watch Alt-J and more cover Bob Dylan in aid of coronavirus relief funds

Members of Alt-J and Grouplove are among the musicians to have contributed to a new Bob Dylan cover in aid of the MusiCares and Help Musicians UK coronavirus relief funds.

Appearing from their respective homes, the Canvasback/Atlantic/Parlophone acts perform Dylan’s 1975 track ‘Shelter From The Storm’ in a split-screen video – you can watch it below.

“In the hopeful spirit of being together in the times we are apart, these Canvasback Music /Atlantic/Parlophone artists recorded this song from their homes,” a message reads ahead of the performance.

Joining Alt-J onscreen are Benjamin Scheuer, Briston Maroney, Grouplove, Jealous of the Birds, and MICHELLE.

“We are really happy to be involved in this project. It’s lovely to get to play music with musicians on the same label as us; some of whom we know, some of whom we don’t,” Alt-J explained in a statement.

“It was a new challenge recording this at home separately, even separately from each other, but we think the result is lovely and we hope that it brings a smile to people’s faces at this tricky time. Lots of love.”

The Help Musicians relief fund was set up last month in a bid to give struggling musicians financial support amid these trying times. However, interest from artists was so great that the charity received approximately one month’s worth of calls asking for help in just one day following the launch.

“We are delighted to be able to help out 10,000 musicians during this difficult time, but the reality of the situation is that many more need help, and the funds have run dry,” said Help Musicians’ Chief Executive James Ainscough.

“Not only do thousands more need assistance, but the £500 grants we have been able to provide will not last the 2-3 month gap until they receive government support. Not only do we need more donations to help us provide immediate hardship relief, the government must act with urgency if musicians are to have any hope of surviving financially over the next few months.”

You can make a donation to the MusiCares fund here and Help Musicians UK here.

Meanwhile, Alt-J have also teamed up with with a newly-formed ‘Isolation Choir’ for a new charity single ‘Inside I’ll Sing’. All the proceeds made from the track will go to the Help Musicians charity.