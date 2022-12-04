Alt-J announce ‘An Awesome Wave’ anniversary concerts in the US

Alt-J have announced a series of US concerts to celebrate the anniversary release of ‘An Awesome Wave’.

The band’s debut album, which turned 10 this year, will be celebrated by the band with a special series of US concerts where the album will be performed in full.

In March 2023, the band will perform shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Oakland before travelling to Australia and New Zealand later in the year.

A ticket pre-sale begins December 7, with a general on-sale following on December 9. You can get tickets for the show here.

You can see the full list of US tour dates here:

Alt-J 2023 US Tour Dates:

MARCH

11 – Santo Domingo, DR – Isle of Light Music Festival

13 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

18 – Mexico City, MX – Vive Latino

20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Earlier this year, the band played a one-off special show in Brixton to celebrate the release of their debut album, which went on to win the Mercury Prize.

Speaking about the special gig, the band said: “To celebrate the ten year anniversary of the album that changed our lives, we are thrilled to announce an extra show at Brixton Academy where we will play ‘An Awesome Wave’ in full.

“We know how much this record means to our fans and can’t wait to turn back the clock to 2012 with them in London’s best venue.”

Speaking to NME earlier this year, frontman Joe Newman said that Alt-J have “never stopped celebrating our debut album”.

“We’ve never stopped playing those songs live,” he added about the continued inclusion of tracks from ‘An Awesome Wave’ in their setlist. “It didn’t just do more than our other albums in terms of sales. It became a big part of a lot of people’s formative years in a way that our other albums haven’t done.”