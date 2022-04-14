Alt-J announce London show to mark debut album’s 10th anniversary

Alt J have today (April 14) unveiled details of a one-off anniversary show at Brixton Academy.

The gig will be a special one-off live performance of their 2012 debut album, ‘An Awesome Wave’, which went on to win the Mercury Prize.

The band will be playing the album in full along with some “bonus tracks” at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on May 17. Tickets are on sale here next Friday (April 22) at 10am.

The show is to take place during the band’s run at O2 Brixton Academy in support of their fourth and most recent album, ‘The Dream’.

Speaking about the special gig, the band said: “To celebrate the ten year anniversary of the album that changed our lives, we are thrilled to announce an extra show at Brixton Academy where we will play An Awesome Wave in full.

“We know how much this record means to our fans and can’t wait to turn back the clock to 2012 with them in London’s best venue.”

Speaking to NME recently, frontman Joe Newman said that Alt-J have “never stopped celebrating our debut album”.

“We’ve never stopped playing those songs live,” he added about the continued inclusion of tracks from ‘An Awesome Wave’ in their setlist. “It didn’t just do more than our other albums in terms of sales. It became a big part of a lot of people’s formative years in a way that our other albums haven’t done.”

Alt-J are also touring in the UK and Ireland in May – you can see the dates of the tour below and find tickets here.

May

6 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

7 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

9 – O2 Academy, Leeds

10 – O2 Academy, Bristol

12 – Rock City, Nottingham

13 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

17 – O2 Academy Brixton, London – special one-off anniversary show

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

20 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

22 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

23 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

25 – The Telegraph Building, Belfast

27 – O2 Academy, Birmingham