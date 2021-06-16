ALT+LDN Festival has announced the latest wave of artists for its 2021 line-up.

The one-day festival will take place on Clapham Common in south London on August 30, promising a “coming together of influence, style and importance for a festival like no other”.

ALT+LDN has already confirmed the likes of Playboi Carti, Architects, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Yachty and Princess Nokia on their bill for 2021.

Advertisement

The festival has today (June 16) confirmed that Chase Atlantic, Wargasm, Finn Askew, BVDLVD and Macca Wiles have all joined the line-up for this year’s event. You can see the updated bill for ALT+LDN 2021 below.

Speaking about their booking, Chase Atlantic said: “London we’re coming 4 you ❤️‍🔥 who’s ready to rage?!?! The UK love has always been insane; so u already know ya boys are excited as fukk to show the same love back. Y’all will be some of the very first to hear slaps from ‘Beauty In Death’ – live in the flesh!🩸 Lessgooo.”

BVDLVD said: “I’m hella excited to be pulling up to ALT for my first festival! I’ve got a year and a half’s worth of rage just waiting to be let out on that stage…”

Tickets for ALT+LDN Festival are on sale now from here.

Advertisement

Back in December Wargasm performed a pair of socially distanced shows at London’s New Cross Inn – you can read the NME review of one of the gigs here.