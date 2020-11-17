Aluna shares renaissance-inspired music video for ‘The Recipe’

AlunaGeorge‘s Aluna Francis has shared a new music video for her song ‘The Recipe’, lifted from her debut album ‘Renaissance’. The song was produced by Kaytranada and features guest vocals from Rema.

The video was co-directed by Clay Dirkse and Jake Herman, and sees Aluna attending an evening party alongside other guests dressed in an array of different costumes.

In a statement, Aluna said the concept of the video was to “play with the way history has been dictated to us”.

“Growing up in England you are constantly exposed to glamorous white history of period dramas without a black person in sight,” she said.

“I feel that since the British Empire was so heavily funded by slavery that history is ours too, we’ve just never been pictured in the finery… and I wanted to see what that would look like.”

Watch it below:

According to Dirkse and Herman, the music video was inspired from the title of her album, as well as the Elizabethan era and more.

“This video brings together a lot of elements that you wouldn’t necessarily find in one place, but when combined create something magical,” they said in a statement.

“We drew inspiration from Aluna’s album name, ‘Renaissance’, the Elizabethan era, dancehall, Midsummer Night’s Dream, Busby Berkely, the Wiz and more. We were very fortunate to collaborate with an incredible cast and crew. Our choreographer Chris Emile, captured the energy of the song and the idea perfectly.”

Aluna’s debut album ‘Renaissance’ was released on Friday, August 28. In addition to Kaytranada and Rema, the record also features SG Lewis, Princess Nokia and Jada Kingdom.