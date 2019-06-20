AlunaGeorge’s Aluna Francis alleges assault by music collaborator

She was attacked in the anonymous man's hotel room.

Aluna Francis, best known as one half of the dance duo AlunaGeorge, has said that a former collaborator attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him.

Speaking to BBC podcast the Next Episode, Francis alleged that the anonymous man offered her the chance to charge her phone in his hotel room after they began working on a song.

When she accepted the offer, Francis says he became “a completely different person – his behaviour went from nought to 100”.

After attempting to force his hands into her underwear, Francis alleges that “he pinned me down and he’d taken his trousers down and he was trying to put his dick in my mouth. So I wrestled him off, and he was still laughing cause he thought it was a game and that I was having a really fun time having a pretend rape situation.”

The episode, which focused on experiences of the #MeToo movement within the music industry, saw Francis describing how she attempted to escape from the room after the man attempted to overpower her.

“You would think that I understood how wrong this was straight away and I didn’t,” she said. “Musicians are crazy ambitious about getting their craft out there. And that’s why I think there’s so much shame about these kind of situations: Am I that stupid? What is wrong with me? Why have I compartmentalised all of this just for my career? That’s madness.”

She later returned to the studio and challenged the unnamed man about his behaviour.

“He did all his apologies and talked about how he was so incredibly sorry and [that] this has never happened before,” she said, confirming she did not report the alleged incident to police.

“You’re dealing with it all the time. Even if it goes up to a high level, you’re still playing out this role of ‘It’s fine’.”

George’s first album as AlunaGeorge, a joint effort with friend George Francis, came in the form of 2013’s ‘Body Lessons’.