Alvvays announce 2023 UK and European tour dates

Alvvays have shared details of UK and European tour dates for 2023.

The Canadian indie pop band kick things off with a headline show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on May 24, 2023 before making various stops in the UK and Europe before wrapping at Madrid’s Primavera Sound Festival on June 9, 2023.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (December 9) at 10am GMT. Pre-sales have opened. You can buy tickets here.

Advertisement

Additionally, Alvvays have today (December 7) shared the music video for ‘Many Mirrors‘ from their latest album, ‘Blue Rev‘.

The visuals were created by video game developer Eric Barone, the man behind Stardew Valley.

Check it out below.

Mutual fans of each other’s work, Barone heard ‘Many Mirrors’ and he felt inspired to make a magical video concept based on old school side-scrolling video games.

Of creating the video, Barone said: “It’s not every day I get an email from a cool band like Alvvays. When I learned they were fans of Stardew Valley, it felt like a real honour. The whole album is fantastic, but the song “Many Mirrors” had a pure, adventurous energy to it that really resonated with me.

Advertisement

“I took that feeling, and used it to create a visual world in my mind’s eye… and that’s what ultimately turned into this video. I had a lot of fun making it, and I’m really happy to be able to contribute, in a small way, to the band’s story!”

Alvvays UK and European tour dates 2023:

MAY

24 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

27 – Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

28 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

30 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

31 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers

JUNE

02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

04 – Paris, France @ Trabendo

05 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

06 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

09 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

In a four-star review of Alvvays’ third album, NME‘s Will Richards wrote: “[The album] stands as an ode to continuing to evolve despite obstacles, slowly honing and tweaking your craft, and keeping on moving. It’s another total delight from the Canadians.”